Head to Head Review: Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX) vs. Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK)

Better Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) and Talkspace (NASDAQ:TALK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Better Therapeutics and Talkspace, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Better Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Better Therapeutics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00

Better Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,664.71%. Talkspace has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 50.25%. Given Better Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Better Therapeutics is more favorable than Talkspace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Better Therapeutics N/A -1,082.89% -196.44% Talkspace -38.70% -35.11% -29.10%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Talkspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

7.5% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.4% of Talkspace shares are held by institutional investors. 59.4% of Better Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of Talkspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Better Therapeutics has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace has a beta of 1.01, indicating that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Better Therapeutics and Talkspace’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Better Therapeutics $10,000.00 1,379.72 -$39.76 million ($1.48) -0.23 Talkspace $119.57 million 2.80 -$79.67 million ($0.30) -6.70

Better Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Better Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Better Therapeutics beats Talkspace on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Better Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Better Therapeutics, Inc., a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions. In addition, the company's clinical development candidates are intended to treat cardiometabolic diseases, including type 2 diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, and chronic kidney disease. Its product pipeline also includes BT-002, which intends glycemic control for hypertension; BT-003 to reduce LDL cholesterol in patients with hyperlipidemia; and BT-004, which intends to explore the impact of treatment on liver health in patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis/non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Talkspace

(Get Free Report)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavioral healthcare company. The company offers psychotherapy and psychiatry services through its platform to individuals, enterprises, and health plans through both business-to-business and business-to-consumer channels. It provides text, audio, and video-based psychotherapy from licensed therapists. The company offers Talkspace for Business for employees to access its platform services on a benefit plan paid by the employer; and Talkspace Employee Assistance Program (EAP) and Talkspace Behavioral Health plan, that provides online therapy to employees through EAP and behavioral health benefits. Talkspace, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Better Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Better Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.