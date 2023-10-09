Head to Head Survey: Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) & Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) and Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Shopify and Paycor HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shopify -32.13% -5.36% -4.13% Paycor HCM -16.87% 0.43% 0.21%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Shopify and Paycor HCM, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shopify 1 21 18 0 2.43 Paycor HCM 0 8 4 0 2.33

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Shopify presently has a consensus price target of $65.37, suggesting a potential upside of 21.84%. Paycor HCM has a consensus price target of $29.06, suggesting a potential upside of 19.94%. Given Shopify’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Shopify is more favorable than Paycor HCM.

60.3% of Shopify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.8% of Paycor HCM shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Paycor HCM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Shopify has a beta of 2.08, meaning that its share price is 108% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paycor HCM has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Shopify and Paycor HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shopify $6.30 billion 10.92 -$3.46 billion ($1.58) -33.96 Paycor HCM $552.69 million 7.76 -$93.21 million ($0.54) -44.87

Paycor HCM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Shopify. Paycor HCM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shopify, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shopify beats Paycor HCM on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc., a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing. It also sells custom themes and apps, and registration of domain names; and merchant solutions, which include accepting payments, shipping and fulfillment, and securing working capital. The company was formerly known as Jaded Pixel Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Shopify Inc. in November 2011. Shopify Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

About Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution. It serves manufacturing, healthcare, restaurant, retail, professional services, nonprofit, and education industries through its direct sales teams. Paycor HCM, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

