Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $723.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $702.05 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Helmerich & Payne

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

NYSE:HP opened at $38.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.83. Helmerich & Payne has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $54.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.67.

Helmerich & Payne Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Insider Activity at Helmerich & Payne

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,088,122.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,106,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Helmerich sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,088,122.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,908,628.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,455,502. 4.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 221.1% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 331.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About Helmerich & Payne

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.