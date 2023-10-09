Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.77.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. BTIG Research raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Wedbush started coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 87.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP opened at $5.87 on Monday. Hudson Pacific Properties has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.45 and a 200-day moving average of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $827.32 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.06.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.49). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $245.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.63 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

