ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for ImmunoGen in a research note issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for ImmunoGen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IMGN. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.11.

ImmunoGen Price Performance

Shares of ImmunoGen stock opened at $15.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ImmunoGen has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.14. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 96.02% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. The business had revenue of $83.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 485.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at ImmunoGen

In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other ImmunoGen news, SVP Theresa Wingrove sold 192,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $2,964,680.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,401.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Enyedy sold 1,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $16,942,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,332,467.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,545,081 shares of company stock worth $25,378,783. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoGen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 2.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,151,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 29,841 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in ImmunoGen by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 26,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 14,422 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,216,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in ImmunoGen by 4.1% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 40,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in ImmunoGen by 0.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 855,717 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. 90.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ImmunoGen

(Get Free Report)

ImmunoGen, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing the antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer patients. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and a cell-surface protein expressed in various epithelial tumors, including ovarian, endometrial, and non-small-cell lung cancers, as well as Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.