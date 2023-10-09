Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.29.
A number of research firms have commented on IART. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.
IART stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.
Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.
Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.
