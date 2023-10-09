Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.29.

A number of research firms have commented on IART. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $58.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Integra LifeSciences by 24.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,457 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,096 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 11,796 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,696 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,012 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,207 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IART stock opened at $38.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.31. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.23 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.21.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company had revenue of $381.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

