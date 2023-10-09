International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,565 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $106.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of IFF stock opened at $62.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.45. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.94%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

(Free Report)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.