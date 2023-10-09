Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($1.05) Per Share

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst K. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.05) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.02). The consensus estimate for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.37) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.20) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.26) EPS.

IONS has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

Shares of IONS opened at $46.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.61 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $32.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.00.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $1.54. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.84 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 48.81% and a negative return on equity of 59.17%.

In related news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,057,561. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Allene M. Diaz sold 657 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total transaction of $26,969.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,349.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 4,460 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total transaction of $207,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,754 shares in the company, valued at $3,057,561. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock worth $834,970 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 173.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

