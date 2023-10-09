Iron Mountain Incorporated to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:IRM)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Iron Mountain in a research note issued to investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst N. Dass now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for Iron Mountain’s current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Iron Mountain’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IRM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE IRM opened at $58.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. Iron Mountain has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $64.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Iron Mountain

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total transaction of $119,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $606,043.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $17,053,092. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.70, for a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,583,552.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,268 shares of company stock worth $6,234,130 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

