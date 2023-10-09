JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on JetBlue Airways from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI cut JetBlue Airways from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of JetBlue Airways from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

JBLU opened at $4.70 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.86. JetBlue Airways has a 12-month low of $4.34 and a 12-month high of $9.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.75 and a beta of 1.71.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gerald Alfred Spencer sold 11,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $75,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 58,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,545 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 38,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in JetBlue Airways by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,281,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,329,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the period. Finally, Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.82% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 14 Airbus A220 aircraft, 23 Airbus A321neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 100 destinations in the 32 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

