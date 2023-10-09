Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.54.

JCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JCI. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 101,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 468.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 32,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 26,672 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 440,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,991,000 after purchasing an additional 146,410 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $52.35 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.16. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

