JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Position Trimmed by Jessup Wealth Management Inc

Jessup Wealth Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 33,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 8,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 37,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. HSBC started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $145.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $421.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $159.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

