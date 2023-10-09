JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Chemung Canal Trust Co.

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,006 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.3% of Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 510.8% during the first quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 266.7% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $54,391,133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 1.5 %

JPM opened at $145.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $421.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. HSBC began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

