JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Keystone Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Axim Planning & Wealth now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the first quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares in the company, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JPM opened at $145.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The stock has a market cap of $421.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

