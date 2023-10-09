Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on KDP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. UBS Group upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $37.11.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $30.07 on Thursday. Keurig Dr Pepper has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $39.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day moving average of $32.58. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 75.44%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 40,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $1,344,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at $564,648. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karin Rotem-Wildeman bought 47,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.37 per share, for a total transaction of $1,615,390.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,942,386.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

