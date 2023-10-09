KeyCorp Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for RPM International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.24. The consensus estimate for RPM International’s current full-year earnings is $5.00 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for RPM International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. RPM International had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RPM International from $97.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.80.

RPM stock opened at $98.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.03 and a 200-day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. RPM International has a 12 month low of $78.52 and a 12 month high of $107.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RPM International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in RPM International by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in RPM International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 78.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,137 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $633,890.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,993.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 20,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.54, for a total transaction of $2,115,632.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,661,634.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,536 shares of company stock worth $3,158,101 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. RPM International’s payout ratio is 42.32%.

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

