KeyCorp Weighs in on Worthington Industries, Inc.’s Q4 2024 Earnings (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Worthington Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.60 per share.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 17.66%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share.

WOR has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Worthington Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

Shares of WOR stock opened at $60.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Worthington Industries has a fifty-two week low of $41.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.40. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Worthington Industries by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 16,062 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $431,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 482.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 322,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. 45.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $543,757.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $74,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,916,891.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,844 shares of company stock valued at $3,754,629. Corporate insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.03%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, laser welded solutions, electrical steel laminations and manufactured consumer, building and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

