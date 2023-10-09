Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,811 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $16,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 102.0% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $39,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kimco Realty by 507.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

KIM stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.01. Kimco Realty Corp has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 6th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 150.82%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 28th. Mizuho raised Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. TheStreet downgraded Kimco Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Stories

