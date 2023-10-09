Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives $70.12 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.12.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LVS. Argus cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $45.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The casino operator reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 5.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,142.86%.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

