Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LSCC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 404.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $79.06 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $44.53 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.75.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $190.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.15 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 43.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $85,613.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,903. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total transaction of $162,733.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at $226,120.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,698,010 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.92.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

