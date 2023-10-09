Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Leggett & Platt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, October 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. The consensus estimate for Leggett & Platt’s current full-year earnings is $1.52 per share.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on LEG. StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Stock Performance

Shares of LEG stock opened at $24.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.99. Leggett & Platt has a 1 year low of $24.16 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is currently 108.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leggett & Platt

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 2.3% in the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 100,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 4.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leggett & Platt by 7.0% in the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,004 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $466,000. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

About Leggett & Platt

(Get Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.