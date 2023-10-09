Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LESL. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair lowered Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital lowered Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Leslie’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th.

In related news, insider Steven M. Weddell acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $173,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,436,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.93 per share, with a total value of $346,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,391,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,575,271.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Steven M. Weddell bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.92 per share, with a total value of $173,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,436,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,939,728.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LESL. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 224.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $34,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 463.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 113.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 20.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period.

Shares of LESL stock opened at $5.41 on Monday. Leslie’s has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $17.13. The firm has a market cap of $995.49 million, a PE ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $610.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.08 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 37.02% and a net margin of 4.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products, as well as installation and repair services for pool and spa equipment.

