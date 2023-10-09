Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) and Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Critical Survey

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) and Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Life Time Group and Spin Master’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Life Time Group $1.82 billion 1.53 -$1.79 million $0.41 34.71 Spin Master N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Spin Master has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Life Time Group.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Life Time Group 4.06% 1.68% 0.54% Spin Master N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Life Time Group and Spin Master’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Life Time Group and Spin Master, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Life Time Group 0 3 3 0 2.50 Spin Master 0 0 3 0 3.00

Life Time Group currently has a consensus target price of $21.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.85%. Spin Master has a consensus target price of $47.67, suggesting a potential upside of 94.15%. Given Spin Master’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Spin Master is more favorable than Life Time Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.9% of Life Time Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Life Time Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Life Time Group beats Spin Master on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Life Time Group

About Life Time Group

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas. The company also offers fitness floors with equipment, locker rooms, group fitness studios, indoor and outdoor pools, bistros, indoor and outdoor tennis courts, pickleball courts, basketball courts, LifeSpa, LifeCafe, and childcare and Kids Academy learning spaces. In addition, Its Life Time Digital provides live streaming fitness classes, remote goal-based personal training, nutrition and weight loss support, curated award-winning health, and fitness and wellness content. The company is also involved in media activities, conducting athletic events, and provision of related services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 161 centers in 29 states and one Canadian Province, 57 of which were owned, including ground leases and 104 of which were leased. The company was formerly known as LTF Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. in June 21, 2021. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota.

About Spin Master

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Toys, Entertainment, and Digital Games. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive. The Entertainment segment engages in the creation, development, production, and distribution of multi-platform content, stories and characters in original shows, short-form series, and films. The Digital Games segment is involved in the development, marketing, and delivery of open-ended and creative digital games and educational play distributed via third-party platform providers. It offers its products under the Aerobie, Air Hogs, Bakugan, Batman, B*Pack, Cool Maker, DC Universe, Dreamworks Dragons, Dragons Rescue Riders, Etch A Sketch, Gabby's Dollhouse, GUND, Hatchimals, Kinetic Sand, League of Legends, Marshmallow, Meccano,Mermaid High, Mighty Express, Million Warriors, Monster Jam, Noid, Nørdlight, Orbeez, Originator, PAW Patrol, Peek-A-Roo, PixoBitz, P.Lushes Pets, Present Pets, Purse Pets, Rubiks, Sago Mini, Spin Master Games, Supercross, SwimWays, Tech Deck, Toca Boca, Valor Kick Scooter, What the Fluff, Wizarding World: Harry Potter, Zombaes, and Zo Zo Zombie brands. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

