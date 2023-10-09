Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $245.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $365.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Lithia Motors Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:LAD opened at $265.18 on Monday. Lithia Motors has a 1-year low of $180.00 and a 1-year high of $329.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $300.03 and a 200 day moving average of $269.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $1.65. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $12.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 38.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lithia Motors news, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lithia Motors news, COO Chris Holzshu sold 3,584 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.29, for a total transaction of $1,112,079.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,491,538.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David Stork sold 325 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.75, for a total transaction of $101,643.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,276.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,131 shares of company stock valued at $13,303,956 in the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,406,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,919,000 after acquiring an additional 24,341 shares during the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 7.2% during the second quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,893,000 after buying an additional 77,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 839,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,152,000 after purchasing an additional 48,010 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,459,000 after purchasing an additional 29,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 43.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 751,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,413,000 after purchasing an additional 225,806 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

