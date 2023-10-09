Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $104.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on LYV shares. Roth Mkm increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
LYV stock opened at $87.51 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $101.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.65, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.01. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.79 and a beta of 1.29.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 190.42% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.
