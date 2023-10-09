LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for LKQ in a research report issued on Friday, October 6th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the auto parts company will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s FY2024 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. LKQ has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.39.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 7.80%. LKQ’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

In related news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total value of $1,655,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

