Logitech International S.A. Expected to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Logitech International in a research report issued on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.
Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $974.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.69 million.
Shares of LOGI opened at $71.24 on Monday. Logitech International has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $73.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.63.
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $1.1876 per share. This is a boost from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.
Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Logitech International by 233.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Logitech International by 50.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.
