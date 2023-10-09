Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Logitech International in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Logitech International’s current full-year earnings is $2.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Logitech International’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $63.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.25.

Logitech International Trading Up 1.3 %

LOGI stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $73.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.63.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.15. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $974.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.69 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOGI. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Aviva PLC increased its position in Logitech International by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 592,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,789 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Logitech International by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 21,942 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 36,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Logitech International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 16,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logitech International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $1.1876 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th.

Logitech International announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 10.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Further Reading

