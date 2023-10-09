Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $845,000 Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,400 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after acquiring an additional 254,437 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,194,752 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $328,449,000 after buying an additional 749,933 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,549,920 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $277,564,000 after acquiring an additional 47,727 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,723,940 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $229,628,000 after acquiring an additional 147,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 6.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,472,498 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $193,597,000 after purchasing an additional 151,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,084 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,690.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.08, for a total value of $121,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 2,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $255,227.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,791.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,946 shares of company stock worth $4,537,484. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $105.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.31. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.65 and a fifty-two week high of $109.05.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.10). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $935.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.52 million. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.