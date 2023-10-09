ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) and PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY) Head-To-Head Comparison

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) and PageGroup (OTC:MPGPY – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares ManpowerGroup and PageGroup’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup 1.58% 15.66% 4.35% PageGroup N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.8% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of ManpowerGroup shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup 2 6 3 0 2.09 PageGroup 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ManpowerGroup and PageGroup, as reported by MarketBeat.

ManpowerGroup presently has a consensus target price of $82.50, suggesting a potential upside of 12.91%. Given ManpowerGroup’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe ManpowerGroup is more favorable than PageGroup.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ManpowerGroup and PageGroup’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup $19.83 billion 0.18 $373.80 million $5.88 12.43 PageGroup N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ManpowerGroup has higher revenue and earnings than PageGroup.

Summary

ManpowerGroup beats PageGroup on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career mobility; and recruitment process outsourcing, TAPFIN managed, and talent based outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,200 offices in 75 countries and territories. The company was incorporated in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

About PageGroup

(Get Free Report)

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It offers executive search services, such as search, selection, and talent management solutions for organizations on a permanent and interim basis under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand. The company also provides skills and talent assessment, and succession planning development services under the Page Assessment brand; temporary, contract, and interim IT resource services under the Page Consulting brand; and helps students to search for internships and apprenticeships under the Page Talent brand. In addition, it is involved in the provision of IT consultancy services. The company was formerly known as Michael Page International plc and changed its name to PageGroup plc in June 2016. PageGroup plc was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Addlestone, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.