Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.69.

MQ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BTIG Research cut Marqeta from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Marqeta from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Marqeta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho raised their target price on Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Get Marqeta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MQ

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville bought 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $199,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,650 shares in the company, valued at $460,889. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 10.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Marqeta by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after buying an additional 9,531,356 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after buying an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Marqeta Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MQ opened at $5.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.70. Marqeta has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $8.23.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The company had revenue of $231.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.