Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,948 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Match Group were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,483.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock valued at $466,258. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.10 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.05.

Match Group Price Performance

Match Group stock opened at $37.30 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.73 and a 12 month high of $54.60. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.31.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

