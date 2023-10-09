Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 682 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded Home Depot from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Argus lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $350.00 price target for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.27.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,705,319.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 12,120 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.40, for a total value of $3,943,848.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,049 shares in the company, valued at $23,770,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,811 shares of company stock worth $6,441,376 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $292.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $306.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.86 and a 1-year high of $347.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,424.89% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.22%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

