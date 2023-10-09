Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.43.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $477,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 582,862 shares in the company, valued at $39,745,359.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 234,123 shares of company stock valued at $16,193,960. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,671 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $899,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $6,311,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MU stock opened at $69.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.57. The stock has a market cap of $76.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 1.34. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $48.43 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.65% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.61%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

