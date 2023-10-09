Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Critical Review

Millennium Group International (NASDAQ:MGIH – Get Free Report) and CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Millennium Group International and CPI Card Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Millennium Group International alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Millennium Group International 0 0 0 0 N/A CPI Card Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

CPI Card Group has a consensus target price of $40.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.56%. Given CPI Card Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CPI Card Group is more favorable than Millennium Group International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group 8.58% -53.91% 13.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Millennium Group International and CPI Card Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.3% of Millennium Group International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.9% of CPI Card Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.4% of CPI Card Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Millennium Group International and CPI Card Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Millennium Group International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A CPI Card Group $475.74 million 0.41 $36.54 million $3.53 4.87

CPI Card Group has higher revenue and earnings than Millennium Group International.

Summary

CPI Card Group beats Millennium Group International on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Millennium Group International

(Get Free Report)

Millennium Group International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides paper-based packaging solutions in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Vietnam, other Southeast Asian countries, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company offers packaging products, including paper-based inner packaging boxes to industries and/or products, such as footwear products, sportswear, cookware and kitchenware, smartphones, and home electronics. It also provides corrugated products for industries and/or products, such as food and beverage, paper and packaging, non-food-and-beverage-consumables, logistics, e-commerce, and home electronics, as well as packaging products supply chain management solutions. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. Millennium Group International Holdings Limited operates as a subsidiary of YC 1926 (BVI) Limited.

About CPI Card Group

(Get Free Report)

CPI Card Group Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing financial institutions. Its products include Europay, Mastercard, and Visa (EMV) and non-EMV financial payment cards, including contact and contactless cards, plastic and encased metal cards, and Second Wave payment cards, as well as private label credit cards. This segment also provides on-demand services and various integrated card services, including card personalization and fulfillment, and instant issuance services. The Prepaid Debit segment primarily offers integrated card services comprising tamper-evident security packaging services to prepaid debit card providers. It also produces financial payment cards issued on the networks of the payment card brands. It serves issuers of debit and credit cards, Prepaid Debit Card program managers, community banks, credit unions, and group service providers in the United States. The company was formerly known as CPI Holdings I, Inc. and changed its name to CPI Card Group Inc. in August 2015. CPI Card Group Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Millennium Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millennium Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.