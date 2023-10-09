Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Stock Holdings Increased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 43.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,004 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $16,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IRON Financial LLC acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 25.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 14.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter worth approximately $724,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 5.7% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 10,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAP opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.70. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $46.69 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 370.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.15. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,025.00%.

TAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Citigroup reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.69.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

