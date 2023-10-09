MRP Capital Investments LLC Decreases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

MRP Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 12,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 11,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 8,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $107.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $96.75 and a 52-week high of $120.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. HSBC upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.48.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

