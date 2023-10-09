MRP Capital Investments LLC Trims Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

MRP Capital Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,845 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,835 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 4.2% of MRP Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. MRP Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Wealth LLC now owns 380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $579,408.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 42,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total value of $5,856,279.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,383.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,091 shares of company stock worth $13,527,476. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $138.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.45. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $139.93.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

