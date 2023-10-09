National Bank Financial Weighs in on Canadian National Railway’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Canadian National Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 4th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Canadian National Railway’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.83 by C($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.20% and a return on equity of 24.97%. The company had revenue of C$4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share.

CNR has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$177.00 to C$175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$168.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$169.33.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock opened at C$146.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$143.99 and a 52 week high of C$175.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$152.26 and a 200-day moving average of C$156.24.

Canadian National Railway Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.51%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

