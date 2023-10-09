National Bank Financial Weighs in on Saputo Inc.’s Q4 2025 Earnings (TSE:SAP)

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Free Report) – National Bank Financial boosted their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Saputo in a report released on Thursday, October 5th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Saputo’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$43.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Saputo from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.88.

Saputo Price Performance

SAP opened at C$28.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$28.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$31.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.64. Saputo has a 52 week low of C$27.17 and a 52 week high of C$37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.39.

Saputo (TSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.02. Saputo had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of C$4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.47 billion.

Saputo Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Saputo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 49.33%.

Insider Activity at Saputo

In other Saputo news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, with a total value of C$139,700.00. In other Saputo news, Director Joe Marsilii purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$27.94 per share, with a total value of C$139,700.00. Also, Director Anna Lisa King sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.35, for a total transaction of C$56,692.00. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

