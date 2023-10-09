National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the first quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 57.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Grid by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGG opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. National Grid has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.48.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

