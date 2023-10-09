National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on NGG. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Grid in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on National Grid in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on National Grid in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($13.05) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.
NYSE:NGG opened at $58.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.55. National Grid has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $74.48.
National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.
