National Vision Holdings, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:EYE)

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for National Vision in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 5th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for National Vision’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for National Vision’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $525.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.89 million. National Vision had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 3.62%. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of National Vision from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.44.

EYE opened at $15.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.26. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $14.99 and a fifty-two week high of $43.82.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of National Vision by 12.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of National Vision by 7.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of National Vision by 2.1% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

