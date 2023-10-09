New Potomac Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.7% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054,643,659 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $3,894,646,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,087,917,000 after buying an additional 12,654,947 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares during the period. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $179.00 to $182.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.26.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $145.10 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $421.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $42.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.03%.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total transaction of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,739,145.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

