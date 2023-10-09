NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

NXGPF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,400 ($77.36) to GBX 6,700 ($80.99) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,150 ($74.34) to GBX 6,500 ($78.57) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NEXT from GBX 6,920 ($83.65) to GBX 7,150 ($86.43) in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of NEXT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NXGPF opened at $84.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.13. NEXT has a one year low of $78.60 and a one year high of $84.10.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

