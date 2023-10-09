NextGen Healthcare, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share (NASDAQ:NXGN)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. The consensus estimate for NextGen Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s FY2024 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $178.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NXGN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $17.00 to $23.95 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $18.00 to $23.95 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Stephens lowered shares of NextGen Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.41.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NXGN opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 791.67 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

See Also

