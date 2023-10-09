Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 97,681.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,056,747,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,133,293,000 after buying an additional 2,054,643,659 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 105,652.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,000,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,141,876,000 after buying an additional 97,907,897 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,049,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,918,506,000 after buying an additional 8,088,433 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,310,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,801,125,000 after buying an additional 1,061,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,769,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,270,198,000 after buying an additional 2,285,429 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.86, for a total value of $624,346.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 53,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,739,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, September 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.26.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $145.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $421.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.38.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.03%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

