Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Expected to Earn Q4 2023 Earnings of $3.02 Per Share

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q4 2023 earnings per share estimates for Norfolk Southern in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the railroad operator will post earnings per share of $3.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.08. The consensus estimate for Norfolk Southern’s current full-year earnings is $12.27 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on NSC. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $266.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.21.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC opened at $191.51 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $186.82 and a 1 year high of $261.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.08.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.45 EPS.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norfolk Southern

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

