Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on Oceaneering International from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $23.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 2.77. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $597.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.33 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 2.89%. Oceaneering International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In related news, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total transaction of $56,975.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,380,868.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Christopher J. Dyer sold 4,800 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $103,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,601 shares in the company, valued at $270,795.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Shaun Roedel sold 2,122 shares of Oceaneering International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.85, for a total value of $56,975.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,868.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,533 shares of company stock worth $1,361,045 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the second quarter valued at $271,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $4,977,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $366,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter worth $260,000. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,697,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,919,000 after purchasing an additional 47,438 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

