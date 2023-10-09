Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Price Performance
Oil-Dri Co. of America stock opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.58. The stock has a market cap of $455.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.71. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $69.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Oil-Dri Co. of America Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Oil-Dri Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is 34.63%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil-Dri Co. of America
About Oil-Dri Co. of America
Oil-Dri Corporation of America, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products that serve as carriers for biological and chemical active ingredients, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, and Flo-Fre brand names.
