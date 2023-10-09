Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Oil States International in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Oil States International from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.17.

Oil States International Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE OIS opened at $7.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $475.42 million, a P/E ratio of 62.00 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Oil States International has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.71.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $183.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.88 million. Oil States International had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oil States International will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oil States International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Oil States International during the third quarter worth about $76,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 270.7% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Oil States International by 282.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Oil States International during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oil States International by 23.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Oil States International Company Profile

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineered capital equipment and products for the energy, industrial, and military sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products. The Well Site Services segment offers a range of equipment and services that are used to drill for, establish, and maintain the flow of oil and natural gas from a well throughout its lifecycle.

